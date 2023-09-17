News you can trust since 1877
Former Burnley mayor standing to become Lancashire County Councillor after joining the Labour Party

A former Burnley mayor is standing to become a Lancashire County Councillor after joining the Labour Party.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
Coun. Charlie Briggs, a long-standing Liberal Democrat, formerly represented the Gannow ward as an Independent councillor but will now do as a Labour politician.

He will also be Labour's candidate in the running to gain a newly vacant Lancashire County Council seat.

The move follows the shock resignation of the Green Party’s Andy Fewings last week as both a borough councillor for Trinity Ward and a county councillor for Burnley Central West.

Coun. Charlie Briggs (centre) with Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, to his right.Coun. Charlie Briggs (centre) with Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, to his right.
Coun. Charlie Briggs (centre) with Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, to his right.

Coun. Charlie Briggs said: "Labour is the only party batting for Burnley: they've done a lot for the town. Ultimately, the fight is between Labour and the Conservatives here. It’s red or blue and I'm voting with my feet. People are fed up; prices, mortgages and rents are going up, only Labour has solutions to the problems facing Burnley. I won't get into ancient history, but I know people have felt disaffected by politics for the last decade, but we have a real chance to change things now - get the Conservatives out, and do a lot better for Burnley."

Meanwhile, community activist and shop owner Mubashar Lone will contest the Trinity Ward for Labour.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, said: "Charlie Briggs will be a great addition to Burnley Labour Group. We are delivering for residents across Burnley and Padiham and I'm delighted Charlie has joined us. We will be fighting these by-elections vigorously to get our first Labour councillor for Trinity and a county councillor who will deliver for our town and residents across Whittlefield, Ightenhill, Gannow and Trinity - October 26th, vote for Charlie Briggs."

Oliver Ryan, Labour's Candidate for Burnley and Padiham at the next General Election, added: "Charlie is a stalwart of Burnley politics, I'm so pleased he's joined Labour. Despite having a Conservative MP at the moment, the Labour council is achieving so much, including Pioneer Place, attracting investment and jobs to our town. We want a fresh start and to get Burnley back on track after 13 years of the Conservatives."

