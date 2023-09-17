A former Burnley mayor is standing to become a Lancashire County Councillor after joining the Labour Party.

Coun. Charlie Briggs, a long-standing Liberal Democrat, formerly represented the Gannow ward as an Independent councillor but will now do as a Labour politician.

He will also be Labour's candidate in the running to gain a newly vacant Lancashire County Council seat.

The move follows the shock resignation of the Green Party’s Andy Fewings last week as both a borough councillor for Trinity Ward and a county councillor for Burnley Central West.

Coun. Charlie Briggs (centre) with Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, to his right.

Coun. Charlie Briggs said: "Labour is the only party batting for Burnley: they've done a lot for the town. Ultimately, the fight is between Labour and the Conservatives here. It’s red or blue and I'm voting with my feet. People are fed up; prices, mortgages and rents are going up, only Labour has solutions to the problems facing Burnley. I won't get into ancient history, but I know people have felt disaffected by politics for the last decade, but we have a real chance to change things now - get the Conservatives out, and do a lot better for Burnley."

Meanwhile, community activist and shop owner Mubashar Lone will contest the Trinity Ward for Labour.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, said: "Charlie Briggs will be a great addition to Burnley Labour Group. We are delivering for residents across Burnley and Padiham and I'm delighted Charlie has joined us. We will be fighting these by-elections vigorously to get our first Labour councillor for Trinity and a county councillor who will deliver for our town and residents across Whittlefield, Ightenhill, Gannow and Trinity - October 26th, vote for Charlie Briggs."

