Former Burnley mayor standing to become Lancashire County Councillor after joining the Labour Party
Coun. Charlie Briggs, a long-standing Liberal Democrat, formerly represented the Gannow ward as an Independent councillor but will now do as a Labour politician.
He will also be Labour's candidate in the running to gain a newly vacant Lancashire County Council seat.
The move follows the shock resignation of the Green Party’s Andy Fewings last week as both a borough councillor for Trinity Ward and a county councillor for Burnley Central West.
Coun. Charlie Briggs said: "Labour is the only party batting for Burnley: they've done a lot for the town. Ultimately, the fight is between Labour and the Conservatives here. It’s red or blue and I'm voting with my feet. People are fed up; prices, mortgages and rents are going up, only Labour has solutions to the problems facing Burnley. I won't get into ancient history, but I know people have felt disaffected by politics for the last decade, but we have a real chance to change things now - get the Conservatives out, and do a lot better for Burnley."
Meanwhile, community activist and shop owner Mubashar Lone will contest the Trinity Ward for Labour.
Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Labour Leader of Burnley Council, said: "Charlie Briggs will be a great addition to Burnley Labour Group. We are delivering for residents across Burnley and Padiham and I'm delighted Charlie has joined us. We will be fighting these by-elections vigorously to get our first Labour councillor for Trinity and a county councillor who will deliver for our town and residents across Whittlefield, Ightenhill, Gannow and Trinity - October 26th, vote for Charlie Briggs."
Oliver Ryan, Labour's Candidate for Burnley and Padiham at the next General Election, added: "Charlie is a stalwart of Burnley politics, I'm so pleased he's joined Labour. Despite having a Conservative MP at the moment, the Labour council is achieving so much, including Pioneer Place, attracting investment and jobs to our town. We want a fresh start and to get Burnley back on track after 13 years of the Conservatives."