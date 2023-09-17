Burnley Borough Council calls by-election following councillor’s resignation

A by-election has been called following the resignation of a Burnley councillor.

Coun. Andy Fewings, who represented Trinity ward on Burnley Borough Council, and Burnley Central West on Lancashire County Council, has resigned.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, October 26thbetween 7am and 10pm for residents in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow.

Trinity residents will receive two ballot papers – one to elect a representative on Burnley Council, and one to elect a county councillor. Those in Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow will receive one ballot paper to elect a LCC representative only.

Ballot box.

Residents in other parts of the borough are not affected.

Voters must produce the required photo ID to vote, such as a passport or driver’s licence. People can also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

More details are available by visiting https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id