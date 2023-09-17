News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Burnley Borough Council calls by-election following councillor’s resignation

A by-election has been called following the resignation of a Burnley councillor.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coun. Andy Fewings, who represented Trinity ward on Burnley Borough Council, and Burnley Central West on Lancashire County Council, has resigned.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, October 26thbetween 7am and 10pm for residents in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trinity residents will receive two ballot papers – one to elect a representative on Burnley Council, and one to elect a county councillor. Those in Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow will receive one ballot paper to elect a LCC representative only.

Most Popular
Ballot box.Ballot box.
Ballot box.

Residents in other parts of the borough are not affected.

Voters must produce the required photo ID to vote, such as a passport or driver’s licence. People can also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

More details are available by visiting https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id

People can also vote by post – the deadline for a postal vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday, October 11th.

Related topics:Andy FewingsBurnleyTrinityLancashire County CouncilBurnley Council