Burnley Borough Council calls by-election following councillor’s resignation
Coun. Andy Fewings, who represented Trinity ward on Burnley Borough Council, and Burnley Central West on Lancashire County Council, has resigned.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, October 26thbetween 7am and 10pm for residents in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow.
Trinity residents will receive two ballot papers – one to elect a representative on Burnley Council, and one to elect a county councillor. Those in Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow will receive one ballot paper to elect a LCC representative only.
Residents in other parts of the borough are not affected.
Voters must produce the required photo ID to vote, such as a passport or driver’s licence. People can also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).
More details are available by visiting https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id
People can also vote by post – the deadline for a postal vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday, October 11th.