There’s something for all ages going on in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days, from dazzling nights out to chilled quiet mornings.

Here are 50 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley:

Friday

Towneley Hall Bonfire & Fireworks 2021. Photos taken by Mark Stinchon Photography.

Most Popular

Noon – 1pm Church Casserole/Cake Club at Saint Luke the Evangelist, Burnley Road, Brierfield.

4pm Tapas Takeaway at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

5pm Boutique Party at 40 Standish Street, Burnley.

5-30pm – 11pm Clitheroe CC Bonfire & Fireworks Display at Clitheroe Cricket Club, Chatburn Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Thomas brings his latest sell-out Fringe show Black & White to Blackburn's Darwen Library Theatre on Thursday. Photo credit: Tony Pletts

7pm Open Mic Jam Sessions at Circus Cafe Lounge in Burnley.

7-30pm – 10pm Dave Spikey at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

8pm Operation Mincemeatat Little Savoy Community Cinema, Robert Street, Colne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm The Mersey Beatles at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne.

8pm – 11pm Bingo Revolution at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne.

8-30pm Dub Smugglers at Sanctuary, Cow Lane, Burnley.

9pm The Antics at The Greyhound, Manchester Road, Barnoldswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday

10am Bonfire Cupcakes make and bake at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

11am – noon Concert at St Peter's Church, Church Street, Burnley.

4pm – 10pm Bonfire and Fireworks on Gisburne Park Estate, Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5pm Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks.

5pm Bonfire Night at Clitheroe Castle.

5pm – 11pm Burnley’s Best Bonfire 2022 at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Brooks Foundation Ground, David Wren Way, Burnley.

5-30pm In Loving Memory Of Peter Sarchet at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road. Charity event in memory of Peter Sarchet, raising awareness of road safety across Lancashire. A night full of entertainment, dancing and a three-course meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm – 8-45pm Langho Community Bonfire and Firework Display at Billington & Langho Community Hall, Langho.

6pm Shooters Arms Bonfire Night at Southfield Lane, Burnley.

7pm Burnley Municipal Choir Concert present The King Shall Rejoice at The Life Church, Burnley. Concert to celebrate the Accession of King Charles III.

7pm Hallowfire Party at The Admiral Lord Rodney in Colne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-30pm Steeros at Circ Bar, Burnley.

9pm Lorna Christy at The White Hart Sabden in Sabden.

9pm FALL3N HALO at Sanctuary, Cow Lane, Burnley.

9pm SkaFull at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm Old Skool Bangers at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, Walton Street, Nelson.

9-30pm Complete Control - The Cross Keys, St James's St, Burnley.

10pm Karaoke in the Cellar Bar with DJ Kurtis Lee at The Cellar Bar at Smackwater Jacks in Burnley.

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am Mini Flavours Weekender – Thumbprint biscuits at at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley. Family baking session.

11am – 4pm Padiham Christmas Fair at Padiham Town Hall, Burnley Road. Craft sessions, story time sessions, Fr Christmas.

Noon Kid's Day - 3D Model Making/Sing & Learn Instruments at The Shift Cafe Burnley.

Noon to 3-30pm Sale of fancy goods, cuddly toys and gifts hosted by animal charities supporter Audrey Bates at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley. Includes tombola and raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm Jazz Club: The Afternoon Edition with Liverpool's legendary Savoy Jazzmen at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

2 – 3pm Gong Bath led by Martyn Cawthorne at Vanessa Flow Yoga Studio, The Beauty Boutique, Link 59 Business Park, Unit 5, Deanfield Drive, Clitheroe.

3pm The Loom Sunday Sessions at The Loom Makers Bistro, Bank Parade, Burnley.

3pm – 5pm A live performance from River Hopkins at The Emporium, Moor Lane, Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm Bonfire & Firework Display at Colne Cricket Club, Byron Road, Colne. Sponsored By XLCR Vehicle Management.

5pm Tin Pan Alley live at The Dog (Greyhound), Manchester Road, Barnoldswick.

Monday

Noon – 3pm Learning How To Use Stamps and Inks at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm – 7-15pm Breathwork Healing Session - Joy of Breathing at Burnley College, Princess Way.

7-15pm – 10pm Wind in the Willows presented by St Cuthbert's Operatic and Dramatic Society at St Cuthbert's Community Hall, Sharp St, Burnley.

Tuesday

2pm Knitting Club at Saint Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, Burnley Rd, Brierfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm – 9pm This is Nelson: Community Assembly – curiosity, chat, food, drinks and projects to share at Marsden Community Primary School, Percy Street, Nelson.

Wednesday

Noon – 3pm Beginners stamping classes at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

11-30am – 2pm card-making class at Transform Crafts, Red Lion Street, Burnley.

2pm Singer James Cockerill hosts Glen South Afternoon Variety Show at Colne Muni, Albert Road. Guest compere Robin D'arcey, with Carl Schofield (comedian), Keith & Kyle (vocal duo), and Gary and Terri (vocal duo).

7-30pm – 10pm Quiz at the Park View, Higgin Street, Burnley.