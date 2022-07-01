That's how Burnley singer Cody Frost described her debut at Glastonbury last weekend.

Cody (24) performed a 25 minute set on the BBC Introducing Stage at the festival which is one of the world's biggest of its kind.

She said: " Playing to the crowd was amazing. I got such a reaction and it was so great to see everyone dancing to my songs.”

Launched in 2007 the Introducing stage is a showcase for the most exciting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music across the UK. Artistes are handpicked to appear on the stage

It has helped to kickstart the careers of many established artistes including Slaves, Florence and The Machine, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi.

A former student at Blessed Trinity RC High School Cody added: "I stayed for the whole weekend and had plenty of time to wander around the festival, you could see something different every time you were walking."I was lucky enough to see Billie Eilish, she was incredible to see live. I also saw Turnstile and I got right up to the front which was mad. Eva Lazarus, Charlie Xcx, Gentleman's Dub Club were also great.”

This year's headliners at Glastonbury were Sir Paul McCartney and Diana Ross.

Cody has just released a mixtape of her songs called Teeth and after Glastonbury she is preparing for a tour of the UK and after that Europe where she has built up a strong fan base. And next on Cody's list is America.