That was the reaction of talented young Burnley singer Cody Frost who is on her way to Glastonbury Festival where she will perform on Sunday.

This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Cody (24) who will perform a 25 minute set on the BBC Introducing Stage at the festival which is one of the world's biggest of its kind.

Launched in 2007 the Introducing stage is a showcase for the most exciting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music across the UK. Artistes are handpicked to appear on the stage

It has helped to kickstart the careers of many established artistes including Slaves, Florence and The Machine, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi.

A former student at Blessed Trinity RC High School Cody said: "I am performing at 5pm on Sunday and I am so excited about it but it doesn't seem real yet."

No genre defines Cody's music which she describes as 'angry boogey.'

This year's headliners at Glastonbury include Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Billie Eilish. The five-day festival takes place in Somerset and, In addition to contemporary music, hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts

Cody has just released a mixtape of her songs called Teeth and after Glastonbury she is preparing for a tour of the UK and after that Europe where she has built up a strong fan base. And next on Cody's list is America.