A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We understand that times are hard financially but these individuals, who are trying to gain funds from drivers, are putting themselves and other road users at risk.

Police have issued a warning about begging after a number of complaints were made about a group of men asking drivers for cash at traffic lights at the junction of Active Way, Kingsway and Anchor retail park and also on Colne road outside the former Prestige building.

“Please understand that begging is illegal and, while we appreciate the generosity of people trying to help, this group keep returning to the area due to people giving them money and are putting themselves at risk of harm.

“We have spoken to this group on a number of occasions and they have advised us that they all live and reside locally.”