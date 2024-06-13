Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Greenwich to Chiswick, we break down the London filming locations featured in Netflix’s Bridgerton series.

London is home to many familiar Bridgerton spots which will be instantly recognisable to fans of the Netflix series.

As well as the Bridgerton family home which is set at the Greenwich Georgian villa, Rangers House the show has also shot in other nearby locations in the south east London spot including the Old Naval College.

LondonWorld/ Jack Abela

Season three has also welcomed some new capital sites to the series including Osterley House and Park in Hounslow and the Bloomsbury Woburn Walk. Here’s a tour of the London filming locations featured across Netflix’s Bridgerton across its three season run.