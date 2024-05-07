Police raid £150,000 cannabis farm after local tip-off from community (cloned)
A huge £150,000 cannabis factory has been discovered inside an industrial unit in Doncaster after officers acted on intelligence from the local community to execute a drugs warrant.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On May 2, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a unit in Kirk Sandall. They executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Inside, they found around 150 cannabis plants spread across two rooms, police said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.