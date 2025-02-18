Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s super talented golfing protege, Ritchie Riley, is taking part in the World Junior Golf Championship for the third time.

He headed out to Spain on Sunday ahead of the event at the Vila Padierna resort where he will compete with the best 120 junior players in the world. Now nine, Ritchie started playing golf at the age of four.

In 2023 Ritchie tied for fifth place when he competed in Portugal. Unfortunately illness had a big impact on his preparation in last year’s tournament, yet he still managed to finish 23rd in a 50 strong field. This year Ritchie is targeting a top 10 finish, but is also keen to focus on enjoying the experience. The opening ceremony included two practice rounds followed by three 18 Hole competition days, so a tough but rewarding schedule. In a moving gesture Ritchie is dedicating the tournament to his friend, Paul ‘Shacky’ Shackleton who died in November at the age of 40. The pair used to play together at Nelson.

Ritchie travels twice a week to St Annes and is a member of St Annes Old Links Golf Club. He is also a member of Nelson and Clitheroe. He is coached by former European Tour Professional James Robinson who can often be seen on the popular Rick Shiels YouTube Channel .

Often asked “How far can you hit it?” the answer is Ritchie drives the ball 210 Yards which is at the top end of his age category, but his focus in the last twelve months has been his short game as he looks to bring down his playing handicap. In March Ritchie will travel to Rome to the Marco Simone Invitational, the home of the 2023 Ryder Cup. This will be a great opportunity to again compete with the world’s best at a world class venue.

Ritchie’s proud parents, Rachel and Kev, have thanked Burnley Leisure and Culture for allowing Ritchie to use Prairie Sports Village for practice , as well as Ritchie’s school, St John the Divine in Cliviger, for its on going support. You can follow Ritchie’s journey on facebook and Instagram - ritchierileygolf, which is run by his parents. He is also on the look out for a sponsor for the 2025 season. If you can help please email