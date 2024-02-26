Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented eight-year-old, who goes to school at St John the Divine Primary School CofE in Cliviger, was battling it out against a field of 250 juniors from 35 countries at the annual event, which this year took place in Marbella.

Playing in the Under 10s section, he broke his best score for 18 holes every time he hit the course in tournament play (92 ,89 and 85), and finished the competition with a birdie on the last hole to a round of applause from the clubhouse balcony.

Ritchie Riley at the World Junior Golf Championships in Spain

Proud dad Kev Riley said: “Ritchie was really poorly with a nasty viral infection during half-term, including a day in hospital, and we were touch and go whether he would travel. He did recover quickly and we made the decision to go to Spain and just have a good time and do our best.

“The golf course was very tough and very long, but Ritchie was superb. The fact he was playing in the Under 10s section makes us very excited for next year if he is lucky enough to be invited for a third time as he would once again compete in the Under 10s, with a lot of those older boys moving up.

“His attitude and dedication to a difficult sport makes us all super proud. He is excited to return to school to see his mates and teachers where we will ensure he continues to do his best.

"Ritchie and family would like to thank Mrs Naomi Healey at St Johns Cliviger School for her continued support, Paul Mcevoy of Elite Golf Performance , Wes Kellow of Burnley Leisure as well as his 2024 Sponsors MCK Contract Services and Akorn Financial.”

Ritchie Riley with dad Kev in Spain

Next up, Ritchie will be making his debut appearance at the European Championships in Scotland in May, followed by his second appearance at the “Champion of Champions” event in Ireland.