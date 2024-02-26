Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Burnley Express revealed last week, the latest work causing disruption to motorists saw temporary traffic lights set up towards the bottom of Rossendale Road, which were removed this weekend.

That work was associated with new housing developments, which saw the laying of new gas mains for a development to the west of Rossendale Road.

Lancashire County Council has confirmed more road works planned for Burnley

However, Lancashire County Council, the authority responsible for highways, confirmed to the Express today that work will begin this week to lay the new main from west of the Glen Dimplex site on Accrington Road, Hapton area, back east north-east towards the Accrington Road and Rossendale Road junction under two-way lights. This is due to be finished in June.