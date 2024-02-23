News you can trust since 1877
Traffic delays on Rossendale Road and Accrington Road junction in Burnley

Traffic delays are currently being experienced by motorists in yet another area of Burnley, this time at the busy junction of Rossendale Road and Accrington Road.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT
Long delays have been experienced this week at the bottom of Rossendale Road with temporary traffic lights set up.

Lancashire County Council, the authority responsible for highways, could not immediately confirm the nature of the work but did say work was also being carried up further up Rossendale Road, at the junction with Ayr Grove.

This had resulted in a lane closure for Section 278 works incorporating construction of a new entrance, replacement of existing footway and construction of pedestrian refuge islands in connection to a new development.

Traffic delays at the bottom of Rossendale Road in Burnley earlier this weekTraffic delays at the bottom of Rossendale Road in Burnley earlier this week
A number of highways projects are currently being carried out across Burnley resulting in long delays for motorists. In particular, the £6m. Town 2 Turf development, which has caused huge delays around Centenary Way and Yorkshire Street.

