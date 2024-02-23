Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long delays have been experienced this week at the bottom of Rossendale Road with temporary traffic lights set up.

Lancashire County Council, the authority responsible for highways, could not immediately confirm the nature of the work but did say work was also being carried up further up Rossendale Road, at the junction with Ayr Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This had resulted in a lane closure for Section 278 works incorporating construction of a new entrance, replacement of existing footway and construction of pedestrian refuge islands in connection to a new development.

Traffic delays at the bottom of Rossendale Road in Burnley earlier this week