The film, which this time will tell the story of Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick’s attempt to take down payday lenders, is the follow-up to the surprise 2023 hit movie, which charted Dave’s attempt to set up a high street bank.

Speaking to the Burnley Express today, Dave said the success of the movie and subsequent worldwide exposure had changed his life, and promised that the sequel will be even bigger than the original.

“We put Burnley on the global map last year with Bank of Dave and this sequel is going to be even bigger and better. Filming begins next week in Burnley, and we also be shooting scenes in Colne and the Ribble Valley.

Dave Fishwick (centre) with actor Rory Kinnear (right) and David Henshaw at the Bank of Dave in Burnley

“In fact, there’s a 60-strong crew at my house converting my helicopter hangar into a studio. I’ve also got crew inside my house taking down pictures and replacing them with pictures of Rory Kinnear and Jo Hartley, who will again be playing myself and my wife in the new film.

“It’s crazy, I can hear them nailing things to ceilings, sawing wood and drilling. And next week the fun begins. We will be closing down parts of Burnley and filming more scenes in the town than last time even. That’s something I’ve really pushed for.”

The sequel, which welcomes back British talent Rory Kinnear and Jo Hartley, as well as other cast members from the original film, will also have more of an international flavour this time around, with a number of established US stars jetting in from Stateside to film.

Indeed, such was the success of the first film, it even ranked higher than Tom Cruise hit Top Gun sequel Maverick for a time in the USA and Canada.

Dave added: “I’ve read the script for the sequel – it’s brilliant. This film will be more like a Bruce Willis movie! It’s loosely based on my earlier tv series ‘The Lone Ranger’ about my efforts to tackle payday lenders. My right-hand man David Henshaw features more in this movie, although he’s not playing himself.