Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman described as “fantastic” news that Netflix movie ‘Bank of Dave’ is flying after being released in America and Canada.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave has been touring the globe helping to promote the film, which hit the top 10 in America in four days since being released just before Christmas.

The film starring Bond actor Rory Kinnear as Dave has become such a hit that Netflix has commisioned a sequel about Dave’s battle against payday loan lenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The world has become a wonderful place. Rory looks more like me than I do. His performance was just me.

Bank of Dave star Dave Fishwick

"We were in the top 10 most Googled movie this year, alongside hits like Oppenheimer, Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ve just been released in Canada on the same day as Tom Cruise’s latest movie.”

Dave recently appeared on the BBC Breakfast show where he revealed his community bank has lent nearly £34m. to Burnley businesses since being set up. He also appeared on the BBC 2 Politics Show.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “We are doing amazing in America and Canada to get into the top 10 in just four days, alongside Tom Cruise!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been one of the most fantastic years of my life. I have been on a world tour with our movie telling everyone about our wonderful home town of Burnley.