David Fishwick 'Bank of Dave' Netflix movie is in top 10 most Googled this year
Dave has been touring the globe helping to promote the film, which hit the top 10 in America in four days since being released just before Christmas.
The film starring Bond actor Rory Kinnear as Dave has become such a hit that Netflix has commisioned a sequel about Dave’s battle against payday loan lenders.
He said: “The world has become a wonderful place. Rory looks more like me than I do. His performance was just me.
"We were in the top 10 most Googled movie this year, alongside hits like Oppenheimer, Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ve just been released in Canada on the same day as Tom Cruise’s latest movie.”
Dave recently appeared on the BBC Breakfast show where he revealed his community bank has lent nearly £34m. to Burnley businesses since being set up. He also appeared on the BBC 2 Politics Show.
Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “We are doing amazing in America and Canada to get into the top 10 in just four days, alongside Tom Cruise!
“It’s been one of the most fantastic years of my life. I have been on a world tour with our movie telling everyone about our wonderful home town of Burnley.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for supporting us. I could not have achieved any of it without David H and my amazing team. I am so proud of all of them, and 2024 is going to be massive. Exciting times ahead!”