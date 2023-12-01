Burnley banker and television personality Dave Fishwick has now made a splash on the Channel Island of Guernsey where he has been talking about his community bank model.

Dave was recenlty asked by the Guernsey Government and Chamber of Commerce to visit the island and speak about banking and finance, following similar overtures from the UK Government around his com munity bank model.

Dave, whose fight to establish Burnley Savings and Loans business in Keirby Walk as a true high street bank was made the subject of a hit Netlfix film earlier this year, is experiencing growing interest in the model in recent months.

He said: “The Guernsey Government were very interested in hearing about our model in Burnley and wanted to understand more about how the Burnley Savings and Loans model could be replicated in Guernsey by the Chamber of Commerce, run by the people of Guernsey to benefit the people of Guernsey.

Dave Fishwick has been in Guernsey offering advice on his community bank model

“Around 500 people came to the event to hear me speak, and they loved the idea of creating something similar to what we have in our home town of Burnley. I explained about my right hand man, David Henshaw, teaching all our team the benefits of manual under-writing, which is looking at people as people rather than a credit score.