Bubby Burnley film and television personality David Fishwick has had to turn down an invite to appear on hit programme ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’, due to other commitments.

Dave, who became a global name this year thanks to the Netflix biopic Bank of Dave, is a regular face on British television and has just revealed he had received an invite to ‘enter the juggle’ on the cult show which sees contestants eating bugs and sleeping wild in the Australian jungle.

If he’d been able to accept the invite, Dave would have been the second Burnley lad to appear on the show, hosted by Ant and Dec, following Radio One DJ and fellow St James’ Lanehead pupil Jordan North who finished runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher in series 20 in 2020.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “I had to politely decline an invitation to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’, as I just couldn’t make it fit my diary in November and December due to my current contracted filming dates and speaking engagements.

“I also have important meetings with Netflix about my new movie. It sounded great fun though.”

The Burnley Express earlier this week revealed that US streaming giant Netflix had confirmed plans to make a sequel to Bank of Dave, its hit film about Dave’s attempts to set up Burnley Savings and Loans.