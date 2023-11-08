Gossip about the eagerly-awaited sequel to Burnley-set ‘Bank of Dave’ is hotting up in Hollywood.

The sequel to the feelgood biopic about Burnley and Pendle minibus salesman turned banker Dave Fishwick was announced in April by US streaming service Netflix.

And now, influential magazine The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the film forms part of a huge new Netflix investment in British-made films, expected to be an additional $500m. in the UK each year.

The publication revealed that the streamer had announced the Bank of Dave sequel alongside the Keira Knightley film 'Black Doves' and 'Department Q,' based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's novels.

Dave Fishwick at the Bank of Dave premiere in Burnley

The new projects were announced at an event at London’s Battersea Power Station, while Netflix also revealed its huge ongoing investment into the UK creative economy, claiming that it was now spending almost $1.5 billion per year on series and films in the UK.

Dave said: “Myself, David H and all the team at the Bank of Dave are very excited about the new Netflix movie.

“I am meeting the producers and location managers in the next few weeks, as we will be visiting locations in and around Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe, looking for amazing filming locations.

“Netflix are fantastic to work with. Filming is due to start early next year around March/April for Bank of Dave 2 The Sequel. Very exciting times ahead!”

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of UK content, said: “We are deeply committed to the UK, and I’m incredibly proud to announce today that between 2020 and 2023 we will in fact have invested almost $6 billion creating Netflix series and films here, an increase of nearly 50% on what we originally anticipated.”

Bank of Dave was the feel-good biopic of Burnley and Pendle businessman Dave Fishwick, which premiered at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January.

The second outing, this time following Dave’s crusade against payday lenders, is expected to see young British director Chris Foggin again take the helm. No details of the cast have been announced yet.