Dave Fishwick meets with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets Kevin Hollinrake to discuss community banks
Dave, who became a global name this year with the hit Netflix film about his attempts to set up his own community bank, Burnley Savings and Loans, met with MP Kevin Hollinrake at Westminster.
Mr Hollinrake is Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets.
Dave said: “I have been down in London having a very big meeting with under secretary Kevin Hollinrake, MP Jo Gideon and lots of members of the Government, the Treasury and the banking regulators in Parliament.
“They wanted my thoughts on how the government could open community banks like what myself, David H and our team have built in Burnley.
“And they asked how could community banks like Burnley Savings and Loans be replicated all across the UK to improve banking nationally for everyone.”
Mr Hollinrake said: “It was a very productive meeting with Dave Fishwick and the financial regulators.
“His drive to serve his community and increase access to finance for small and medium sized businesses is one we share in government and I’m keen to support him in his mission in Burnley.”
The Burnley Express reported in March how thanks to the success of the movie which charted how Dave set up the bank despite establishment oppositionhe.
Conservative MP Jo Gideon said at the time that the model of a small community-interest bank is one that should be adopted in every town across the country, and her views were endorsed by prime minister Rishi Sunak.