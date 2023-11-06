News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Dave Fishwick meets with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets Kevin Hollinrake to discuss community banks

Burnley banker, minibus salesman and television personality Dave Fishwick has been consulted by the government over the potential rolling out of community banks across the country.
By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Nov 2023, 18:27 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 18:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dave, who became a global name this year with the hit Netflix film about his attempts to set up his own community bank, Burnley Savings and Loans, met with MP Kevin Hollinrake at Westminster.

Mr Hollinrake is Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave said: “I have been down in London having a very big meeting with under secretary Kevin Hollinrake, MP Jo Gideon and lots of members of the Government, the Treasury and the banking regulators in Parliament.

Most Popular
    Dave Fishwick (right) meets with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets Kevin Hollinrake at WestminsterDave Fishwick (right) meets with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets Kevin Hollinrake at Westminster
    Dave Fishwick (right) meets with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets Kevin Hollinrake at Westminster

    “They wanted my thoughts on how the government could open community banks like what myself, David H and our team have built in Burnley.

    “And they asked how could community banks like Burnley Savings and Loans be replicated all across the UK to improve banking nationally for everyone.”

    Read More
    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praises Burnley's community 'Bank of Dave' model in p...

    Mr Hollinrake said: “It was a very productive meeting with Dave Fishwick and the financial regulators.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “His drive to serve his community and increase access to finance for small and medium sized businesses is one we share in government and I’m keen to support him in his mission in Burnley.”

    The Burnley Express reported in March how thanks to the success of the movie which charted how Dave set up the bank despite establishment oppositionhe.

    Conservative MP Jo Gideon said at the time that the model of a small community-interest bank is one that should be adopted in every town across the country, and her views were endorsed by prime minister Rishi Sunak.

    Related topics:Kevin HollinrakeBurnleyGovernmentRishi SunakNetflix