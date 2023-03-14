The praise, during Prime Minister’s Questions last week, is the latest high profile endorsement since the bank in Keirby Walk was catapulted into the national and international spotlight with the Netflix biopic ‘Bank of Dave’.

Nelson-born Dave, who has fought a long-running crusade against payday lenders and big banks, was understandably delighted with the prime minister’s praise describing it as “amazing”.

The prime minister was answering a question from fellow Tory MP Jo Gideon, who wants to see the model set up in her constituency of Stoke, and would like to arrange a meeting between him and Dave with the view of setting up similar bank models across the country.

Dave Fishwick's Bank of Dave model has been praised by prime minister Rishi Sunak

She said: “Since its release earlier this year the heartwarming and inspiring story of Dave Fishwick’s journey to set up a community bank has quickly risen to be one of Netflix’s top films.

"Last week in the chamber I called for more inititatives such as the Bank of Dave to support local communities across the UK. Does the prime minister agree with me that financial inclusion is an essential part of levelling up opportunities in our communities and will he meet with me and Dave to discuss how we can replicate his success story in other areas such as Stoke-on-Trent?”

The prime minister replied: “Community-focused banks and non-bank lenders such as Burnley have a vital role to play in ensuring everyone can access affordable credit. That is why we’ve made it quicker and easier for new banks to enter the market. Since our new banks unit was set uo we have now seen 30 new banks authorised.”

Dave said: “The prime minister spoke very positively about Bank of Dave (Burnley Savings and Loans) at Prime Minister’s Questions. I would like to say thank you to him and Jo Gideon MP for their kind words.”