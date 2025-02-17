Three friends with decades of martial arts experience open new gym Virtus K1 and Kickboxing in Burnley
Keen to pass on the skills they have learned, and also promote fitness and well being for people of all ages, Virtus K1 and Kickboxing has opened in Burnley’s Talbot Street. It is being run by Senseis Chris Egerton Jones, Stuart Gervaise and Garth Beck.
With 15 years training in kickboxing, Chris is a World Kickboxing Association world heavyweight champion and a British Champion for the World Ring Sports Association, the World Combat Championships and Intrinsic Combat Unit.
A fifth Dan black belt, Stuart has 45 years experience in various martial arts styles. He is six time WTF National Taekwondo champion and has been named as British Champion an incredible 28 times, three times European Champion as well as five times World Champion through various organisations, including the International Sports Karate Organisation, World Kickboxing Commission, World amateur kickboxing organisation, International combat organisation and World Taekwondo Federation.
Garth is a second Dan black belt and has clocked up 34 years training in kickboxing. He has competed in British, European and world championships, earning multiple titles throughout his career. Garth has also competed in Serbia and Ireland and has a raft of qualifications on refereeing under the National Director of Referees, John Blackledge.
Stuart said: “Why not come along and give our gym a try? It will change your life. We cater for anyone, from five to 105. From beginners to experienced and unfit to athletes, we will give people the chance to get fit mentally and physically, gain confidence, learn self defence and not to mention become a kickboxing champion.
“ If they learn the skills we can teach them, with hard work, all this is possible. This is a real sport for all.”
