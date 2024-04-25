Burnley golfer Ritchie Riley organises tournament to raise funds for Support After Suicide
When news broke of eight-year-old Aiden Hughes’ tragic loss, Ritchie Riley (eight) told his parents he wanted to raise money for the charity, which is dedicated to helping families suffering from loss due to suicide.
So, Ritchie, with help the help of family and friends, assembled 22 of the best junior golfers from across the UK to play in the “Ritchie Riley Open”.
The event, which was held at Prairie Sports Village and Nelson Golf Club, consisted of an individual event plus a Ryder cup style foursomes event, and was won by Issac Cawrey, from Leicestershire, who proudly lifted the “Gary Hughes Trophy”.
Aiden, who actually tied the winning score, was kindly gifted the Green Jacket that accompanied the trophy donning his dad’s name.
A total of £753 was raised on the day, and Rachel, Ritchie’s mum, said: “We are so proud that Ritchie was able to use his talent and connections in golf to do something good for his friend and raise awareness of suicide.”
Support After Suicide was set up by friends Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith last year after discovering they had all lost someone in this way.
Tracy said: “Massive thanks to the legend that is Ritchie Riley raising £752.27 for Support after Suicide. It was a brilliant day and enjoyed by all. It was just amazing, thank you all so much.”
