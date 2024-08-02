Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s young golfing ace, Ritchie Riley, played his best ever shot to finish sixth place out of 250 competitors in the Champion of Champions World Championships last week.

His proud parents, Kev and Rachel, watched in stunned delight as the nine-year-old recorded his best ever score of level par on day three to give him the sixth place position in the Champion of Champions World Junior Invitational in the Erne Resort in Enniskille, Northern Ireland.

Junior golfers from 40 countries were competing and it was the second time Ritchie has played. Last year his parents almost pulled him out of the contest when he became ill but the determined young sportsman was adamant he wanted to play.

Burnley golfing ace Ritchie Riley with his golfing pal Tilly Bordman who represented England in the girls u12s at the Champion of Champions world championship event in Northern Ireland last week

Kev said: “Watching him shoot his worst score of the year as a parent when he’d worked so hard was really tough. The new target in the 2023 version of the tournament was to not finish last .. on days two and three still feeling washed out he climbed off the bottom to finish 27th .. but was determined to return in 2024.”

This year Ritchie opened with a +6 on the Castlehulme golf course, 20 shots better than the previous year’s disaster. It left him halfway and positive for the rest of the week. Day two saw him shoot +2 and into the top 10 on the leaderboard on the tougher Faldo Course, a position he would have been happy to finish the tournament on.

Kev added: “Ritchie has made everyone who has supported him and us very proud,it is testament to all the hard work he has put in. People talk about his natural talent, but it is nothing without the 6am pre school chipping sessions and the range sessions in winter. “

Ritchie has been playing golf since a toddler and has been playing on the course since he was six. He is a member of Nelson Golf Club and is also a member of the prestigious St Annes Old Links where he is the youngest course playing member. The links course at St Annes allows him to practice through winter and when the local courses are closed.

The family have thanked sponsors Akorn Financial and MCK Contract Services as well as Ritchie’s school, St John’s Primary in Cliviger, for the support.