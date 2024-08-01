Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley pub landlord is offering free meals and drinks to any families or individuals struggling with food costs during the summer holidays.

Martin Maughan, who is the owner of The Coal Clough pub, is providing free hot and cold food and drinks for people every Monday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. And he hopes to reach out to families and anyone facing hard times.

He said: “I understand it may be daunting to come along, especially to a pub, but we really want to reach out to people. There is no judgement here and we have a separate room where the food is served for privacy and discretion. I know a lot of people out there are struggling at the moment so I hope they will take advantage of what we have on offer. All I want to do is help and support those who need it in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Maughan (centre) the owner of The Coal Clough pub in Burnley celebrates St Patrick's Day with two customers. Martin has appealed for families, indivduals and anyone struggling to cope to go along to the free meals being offered at the pub every Monday afternoon

There is no need to book but Martin has asked if people could contact the pub through Facebook the day before if they would like to come.

He added: “If they don’t want to eat in the pub we can arrange for them to take their food away with them. I am happy with whatever makes people feel comfortable.”

At 23, Martin must be one of Burnley’s youngest mine hosts. Since taking over at the bar he has thrown himself into building up the reputation of the Coal Clough as a friendly local hosting karaoke nights and and also tribute acts. Martin, who attended St Augustine’s RC Primary School and Shuttleworth College, is also a well known singer around Burnley.