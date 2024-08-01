Landlord at The Coal Clough pub in Burnley offering free meals to families and vulnerable
Martin Maughan, who is the owner of The Coal Clough pub, is providing free hot and cold food and drinks for people every Monday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. And he hopes to reach out to families and anyone facing hard times.
He said: “I understand it may be daunting to come along, especially to a pub, but we really want to reach out to people. There is no judgement here and we have a separate room where the food is served for privacy and discretion. I know a lot of people out there are struggling at the moment so I hope they will take advantage of what we have on offer. All I want to do is help and support those who need it in the community.”
There is no need to book but Martin has asked if people could contact the pub through Facebook the day before if they would like to come.
He added: “If they don’t want to eat in the pub we can arrange for them to take their food away with them. I am happy with whatever makes people feel comfortable.”
At 23, Martin must be one of Burnley’s youngest mine hosts. Since taking over at the bar he has thrown himself into building up the reputation of the Coal Clough as a friendly local hosting karaoke nights and and also tribute acts. Martin, who attended St Augustine’s RC Primary School and Shuttleworth College, is also a well known singer around Burnley.
