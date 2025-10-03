World Cup winner withdraws from Aston Villa's starting XI days out from Burnley test

World Cup winner Emi Martinez is now a doubt for Aston Villa’s game against Burnley after being taken out of Unai Emery’s side at the last minute.

The 33-year-old was due to start for Villa last night for their 2-0 Europa League win against Feyenoord.

He even completed the warm-up, but many were left surprised when backup keeper Marco Bizot walked out with the team and not Martinez.

After the game, Emery revealed Martinez had to withdraw from the starting XI because of a calf problem – throwing his availability for Sunday’s test against the Clarets into doubt.

But should Martinez be unavailable, Emery is confident he’s got a capable replacement in Bizot.

“They have to be ready, every player,” he told TNT Sports.

Martinez was forced to withdraw from Villa's squad close to kick-off on Thursday (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Really fantastic. He’s a really good guy, very good goalkeeper, he’s accepting, completely, his role and he’s performing progressively better.

“Fantastic how he replaced Emi Martinez.”

Martinez isn’t the only injury doubt on Villa’s books, with England centre-back Tyrone Mings also set to miss out with an ankle injury he picked up against Fulham last week.

Andres Garcia will also be absent, while Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Ross Barkley are all fitness doubts.

