Aston Villa and England star to miss Burnley clash after suffering Fulham setback

Aston Villa will be without one of their key performers for Sunday’s clash against Burnley.

Tyrone Mings had to be replaced by Pau Torres after suffering an ankle injury during last weekend’s comeback 3-1 win against Fulham.

It’s been confirmed the 32-year-old will miss Villa’s Europa League clash against Feyenoord tonight as well as Sunday’s game against Scott Parker’s side.

A clearer prognosis is still being sought, but Mings isn’t expected back until after the October international break.

Mings, who signed a new two-year contract at Villa Park in the summer, had started all six of their Premier League matches so far this term.

His injury means Torres is likely to start on the left-hand side of central defence against both Feyenoord and Burnley.

Mings suffered the setback during the weekend's win against Fulham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Mings won’t be the only Villa man to miss Sunday’s game against Burnley through injury. Andres Garcia will also be absent, while Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Ross Barkley are all fitness doubts.

Unai Emery’s side started the season in slow fashion, but have since won their last two games in all competitions.

They sit 16th in the table, two points and two places above the Clarets.

