Burnley's Josh Laurent fuelled by proving he belongs in the Premier League

An emotional Josh Laurent admits he’s striving every day to prove he belongs in the Premier League and is desperate not to let anyone down.

This is the 30-year-old’s first taste of the Premier League, having spent the vast majority of his career to date in the EFL.

Laurent actually began his journey on loan in non-league with Braintree Town, but 11 years on he’s now facing the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham in the top flight.

When asked if he feels he’s growing into a Premier League player, Laurent replied: “I do actually. That first game [away to Tottenham] was a tough game, but you get used to it.

"You come on against Sunderland and then I came on against United and you start believing in yourself a little bit more. You start to believe: ‘you know what? I am good enough to be at this level’.

“The manager and the staff are so supportive of all of us and I do believe that extra bit more that I deserve to be at this level. I want to prove that each week.

“I think it’s fair to say I’m trying to show everyone that I belong and deserve to be here. I’m just putting in the hard work, like I have done throughout my career.

Josh Laurent in action against Manchester City on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I’ve got the backing of the club, which makes it that extra easier, knowing that everyone is behind you. I love being here.”

Laurent started in midfield during the season opener at Spurs, but has now played in a back three for the past three games.

Having dropped down through the levels and having to work his way to the top, Laurent takes huge pride in his footballing journey.

“I am proud, I’m very proud,” he added. “It’s been a long journey. You’ll make me emotional here!

“I would have loved to have been at one club for a little bit longer and found a home, but I’ve dropped down before going onto the next level.

“Now I’m here with this club, I do feel at home. Hopefully I can be here for a long time, but that’s up to me. I have to prove that. But I’m forever grateful to everyone at this club that have taken me in so well and given me so much help.

“I just don’t want to let anyone down. I just want to keep on improving and prove to everyone that I deserve to be here.”

