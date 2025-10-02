Jaidon Anthony has enjoyed a wonderful start to the Premier League season with Burnley.

While Burnley are in the bottom three and licking their wounds from a 5-1 thrashing against Manchester City heading into this weekend’s trip to Aston Villa, there are actually plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the season ahead.

The Clarets are looking to re-establish themselves back in the big time after a dominant Championship performance last season, sitting second only to Leeds with 100 points and just 16 goals conceded in 46 games. A 2-0 win over Sunderland and a 1-1 comeback draw against Nottingham Forest have given Scott Parker’s men four valuable points from six games so far. However, they also ran Manchester United and Liverpool extremely close between those two results, only falling to defeat - 3-2 and 1-0, respectively - with goals deep into second-half stoppage time.

And to add to the optimism that safety can be achieved this season, Burnley have a man bang in form, putting up numbers that almost none of his peers can match.

The numbers behind Jaidon Anthony’s stunning start to the season

The winger has made an electric start to the season, scoring four in his first six games. | (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That man is, of course, Jaidon Anthony. The former Bournemouth man was vital to Burnley’s promotion effort last season, notching eight goals and seven assists in the Championship, and he’s carried that form into the top-flight.

Anthony’s goal against Man City actually levelled the scores at 1-1 going into half-time, and on an individual level, it was his fourth of the season so far in just six Premier League outings. Only the rampant Erling Haaland (8) has more than Anthony throughout the entire Premier League. In fact, looking across Europe’s top five leagues, Harry Kane is the only English player to have scored more league goals so far this season, with the former Spurs man netting a ridiculous 10 goals in five Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

Add Anthony’s assist to the mix and he once again sits second only to Kane for direct goal involvements, with the England record goalscorer also providing three Bundesliga assists.

An interesting illustration of just how impressive Anthony has been so far this season is in the fact that he’s registered 40 points in the Fantasy Premier League, with only Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (48) managing more among midfielders - that’s despite Anthony being picked by just 5.2% of players compared to 54.1% for Semenyo.

Among all players, Marc Guehi (43), Marcos Senesi (44), Semenyo (48) and Haaland (62) are the only players to return more points than Anthony.

Anthony looking for Burnley reaction vs Aston Villa

While Anthony will be revelling in his current individual form, he’ll want to see a big reaction from his teammates following the defeat to Man City. A win over Villa this weekend would see the Clarets leapfrog Unai Emery’s men, and that’s exactly what Anthony wants to see following a scoreline at the Etihad Stadium that was extremely harsh.

"I think overall we can be proud of how we came here, pushed to get a result against one of the best teams in the world. We're learning every week, and we'll be looking to respond and bounce back next Sunday,” the 25-year-old said after the loss at City. He added: "It's a young group that is constantly learning on and off the pitch and playing against the top sides can only benefit the group and I think you can see that with the goals and chances we are creating."

