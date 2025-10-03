Scott Parker outlines biggest learning from Burnley's gruelling early fixture list

It’s fair to say that, for the second season running in the Premier League, the fixture computer has been far from kind for Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under Vincent Kompany two years ago, the Clarets took just one point from their first six games, having suffered heavy defeats to the likes of Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham. There was also a narrow loss to Man Utd.

While Scott Parker’s Burnley have been far more competitive this time around, they’ve still been left empty-handed in their games against Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s trip to Aston Villa is far from easy, but Burnley’s schedule does – on paper at least – look a little kinder in the forthcoming weeks, with fixtures coming up against the likes of Leeds United, Wolves and West Ham.

If Burnley are able to replicate the character they’ve shown so far this season, Parker is confident his side will begin to add more points.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

He said: “We will probably highlight our performances in the fixtures we’re coming out of and if we can recreate that endeavour, that character and that quality, it will give us an incredible foothold, an incredible chance to get results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“There’s no easy games in the Premier League. But the biggest thing for me, my biggest learning over the last few weeks is that these little jabs we’re having, they don’t detract from what we need to be or what we’re going to need to do.

“We can fail, for sure. At the end of this season, that may be the case. We can lose football matches like we’ve lost today, but there’s one thing you need to hold onto and that’s a togetherness, an understanding, real rational thinking and a constant belief and you stand up to these challenges. I know I’ve got a group here that will do that.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's Maxime Esteve issues apology after 'worst match of his life' in Man City defeat