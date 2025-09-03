Why it's second time lucky for Burnley boss Scott Parker with Florentino Luis arrival

It’s second time lucky for Burnley boss Scott Parker after the deadline day arrival of Florentino Luis.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was previously a target for the Clarets chief when he was in charge at Fulham in 2020, but the Angolan instead opted to join Monaco on loan.

But Parker has now got his man, with Luis arriving late on during Monday’s deadline on an initial loan deal from Benfica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is good, because I know this is a coach that appreciates my game,” Luis told Burnley’s official YouTube channel of Parker’s previous interest.

“I feel all confidence from the club and the coach. Now it’s my time to give everything and to show what I can do.”

The 26-year-old added: “Scott was a good player playing similar like me [a midfielder]. For me it’s good because I know I have a coach that understands what I feel and what I can do. I hope he can find a way to improve me.

“I spoke with him and I’m very excited to work with him also.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis made the deadline day move to Turf Moor from Benfica. Picture: Burnley FC

Luis is champing at the bit to get started for the Clarets having realised his dream of becoming a Premier League player.

But he will have a little wait to make his debut, with Burnley’s next game – against reigning champions Liverpool – coming after the September international break.

“I’m very excited, because it’s a very good challenge and it’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I want to start as soon as possible,” he said.

“I am in the perfect mood, I am in the perfect performance and I can give everything that I have to this club. I think this club is very good and deserves good things for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining what fans can expect from him, Luis concluded: “I am a player that gives everything for the team. I am a player that can put others in the better positions, so they can attack and defend while I can be like a security.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 'It's a worry': Gary Neville makes Man Utd admission following last-gasp Burnley win