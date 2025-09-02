'It's a worry': Gary Neville makes Man Utd admission following last-gasp Burnley win

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes his former side should still be “worried” despite their last-gasp victory over Burnley.

The Sky Sports pundit was in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday as Ruben Amorim momentarily relieved some pressured on himself with a 3-2 win.

The Red Devils led 1-0 at half-time following a dominant first-half, in which the Clarets struggled to get a foothold in the game.

But the second 45 was a completely different story, with Scott Parker’s side fighting back not once, but twice to level the scores at 2-2 – with Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony the men to strike.

The visitors also had a goal ruled out for offside for the barest of margins when Foster went through on goal to round the United keeper.

But United claimed the win in second-half stoppage-time when Bruno Fernandes slotted home a controversial penalty, after referee Sam Barrott had overturned his on-pitch decision to not award a penalty for Anthony's shirt pull on Amad Diallo.

While Neville felt there were positives to take from the win, he insists it doesn’t paper over the cracks.

Neville was in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday for Burnley's 3-2 defeat to his former club (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I was at Old Trafford on Saturday and it’s a well-told story, I’m not going to start going into emotional language,” he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

"It’s just really clear that Manchester United need to bring a goalkeeper in.

"They weren’t brilliant on Saturday, but I thought they should have been two or three up at half-time. They missed some big chances and I thought they were far better than Burnley.

"But you know going in at 1-0 that Burnley are going to come and have a period and then you obviously end up with a nervy second-half, because there’s just an anxiousness around United at this moment in time.

"Late on, it was a big relief and it was a much-needed win. It doesn’t clear the clouds completely, I think they will come back in a couple of weeks because they’ve got big games against Man City and Chelsea coming up in the Premier League.

"There have been elements of the three games against Fulham, Grimsby and Burnley where you’re thinking: ‘it’s a worry’. They’re going to get opened up.

"There are a lot better teams than Fulham and Burnley in this league, and there’s a lot better teams than Grimsby in this league, yet they’ve had problems against those three teams, so it’s a concern. It’s worrying how quickly it can go from being quite positive after Arsenal to going like that [downwards].

"Look, it was a good win on Saturday, the fans left with a nice feeling of getting a winner late on and I thought the lad from Burnley [Jaidon Anthony] was just a bit silly, wasn’t he? He was holding on for too long.

"But let’s just wait and see in the next couple of weeks, because they’ve got a big game coming up against Chelsea in a couple of weeks’ time.”

