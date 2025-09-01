Burnley confirm eye-catching deadline day capture of Benfica's Florentino Luis

Burnley have secured the eye-catching deadline day signing of Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

The 26-year-old joins the Clarets on an initial season-long loan, but the deal includes an obligation to make it permanent next summer.

According to Benfica’s official announcement, Burnley have paid a loan fee of €2m (£1.7m), with a “mandatory clause” to make the deal permanent for €24m (£20.74m).

The tough-tackling number six becomes Burnley’s 10th capture of the summer window, arriving 15 minutes before the 7pm cut-off point.

“Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine, so this is a special day for me and my family,” Luis said of the move.

“It’s the biggest and best league in the world and to be joining Burnley at this time is really exciting for me.

“I am really looking forward to playing for this historic club and giving my all for the Burnley supporters.”

Luis played his final game for Benfica last night (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Luis is known to be a tenacious hard-working midfielder that tends to sit just in front of the backline. He’s previously been compared to Brazilian Casemiro.

The Angolan has made over 100 appearances for Benfica since 2019, while also spending time out on loan with Monaco and Getafe during that time.

He’s previously attracted interest from Marseille and Roma, while Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United have also previously been linked with his services.

Luis, who has been a Champions League regular in recent years, will wear the number 16 shirt.

The Clarets still have business to do before tonight’s deadline, with Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey continuing to be linked with loan moves away.

Swansea City are said to be leading the chase for Benson, while Leicester City are in talks with Ramsey.

Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor are also expected to leave, although it’s worth noting deadlines vary from country to country and not all deals will be confirmed tonight.

