Dermot Gallagher's verdict on VAR controversies during Man Utd v Burnley game

Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on the three VAR controversies that marred Burnley’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

The hosts had a penalty overturned in the first-half after referee Sam Barrott had initially pointed to the spot following a tussle between Burnley’s Kyle Walker and Mason Mount.

During the second-half, meanwhile, Lyle Foster’s second ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside by the barest of margins, before United were awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty – which Bruno Fernandes converted to hand United a 3-2 win.

Burnley boss Scott Parker was understandably furious after the game, venting his frustration with VAR and claiming the game will soon become “sterile”.

Now on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former ref turned pundit Dermot Gallagher has delivered his take on the three separate incidents. Here’s what he had to say:

Mason Mount’s penalty being overturned

"I actually think it's a foul, but I don't think it's a penalty – I think it's a foul outside the penalty area.

Sam Barrott checks the VAR screen during Burnley's game against Man Utd on Saturday (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"It's different to a shirt-pull. If you pull somebody down like that, it's a foul. With a shirt-pull, it can continue into the penalty area.

"If they are not going to give Mason Mount a penalty, I think it should be a free-kick, but they actually gave no foul and free-kick to the goalkeeper."

Lyle Foster’s ‘goal’ ruled out for offside

"We have moved forward, originally we did not see anything, now we are seeing something. Everything goes forward, but this one we are talking about for two reasons: 1) It is so tight, it must be right on the margins and 2) the wrong graphic was initially shown.

“People forget one thing, though – the original decision was offside, the assistant gave it offside on the field. People can argue all day long about VAR, but even without VAR, that goal would have been disallowed.”

Man Utd’s late penalty

"The shirt was dragged off his back, there is no doubt about it, it starts outside the penalty area and continues on the line, which belongs to the goalkeeper and so it is a penalty.

“It is common practice now [for players to then dive after an initial shirt pull], it is what players do – it is a foul, there is no doubt about that. It starts outside the box, which is why Sam [Barrott] gives a free-kick [sic, no free-kick was awarded] – but when you see it, it is inside the penalty area, there is no doubt about it.

“Stuart Atwell [who was on VAR duty] has quite rightly alerted him, sent him to the screen – penalty.”

