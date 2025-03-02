Why Burnley boss Scott Parker was left saddened by Hannibal absence on Preston North End return
The Clarets took on Preston North End away from home for the second time in the space of a fortnight on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
On the last occasion, Hannibal made an allegation of racist abuse against Preston’s Milutin Osmajic.
The Preston man, who played and scored during Saturday’s game, denies the claims. An FA investigation is ongoing.
Parker, however, opted to leave Hannibal out of his squad altogether to protect his player from what was a hostile derby atmosphere.
Addressing his decision, Parker said: “Hannibal was in a good frame of mind. There was an opportunity to play him and I made the conscious decision not to.
“I made the decision to take him out of that situation. There's a live investigation going on now and there's not been a conclusion to it.
“I didn't want to put Hannibal in a situation which is still up in the air. He's coming to an away stadium and maybe facing the allegations are obviously against, as well as a fanbase where people are making their minds up whether it was or whether it wasn't.
“My decision, which took me a long time, was one where I just wanted to protect Hannibal and I think it's sad. The fact that Hannibal has had to miss out today makes me sad.
“That was constantly the decision I kept throwing back and forth in my head. Why is that? Is that the right thing to do? But fundamentally I came to the decision just to protect him.”
As Preston celebrated their commanding lead late into the game, the home fans directed some of their chants towards the missing midfielder.
When asked if those chants vindicated his decision not to pick Hannibal, Parker added: “I think that's why it just makes me sad really.
“I’m sure Hannibal would have been fine but I've been around football a long time and I understand the feelings of a fanbase. I didn't want to put him in this situation.
“I'm not sure it vindicated what I've said because I'm sure there's another side where he’s lost out on playing in a cup tie.
“But that’s a decision you have to make and I made it from fundamentally a place of wanting to protect a young boy who has not experienced this before.”
Burnley’s players also made their stance clear before the game even kicked off when they opted to ignore Osmajic during the pre-match handshakes.
“The players decided, I wasn’t involved in that,” Parker said. “The players decided that was the stance they were going to take and I was fully supportive of that when I found out.
“If that's the decision this group wanted to take out of support and with more of an understanding of the situation, that's the decision they made and I was fully supportive of that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.