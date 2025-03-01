Scott Parker on Burnley's FA Cup defeat to Preston North End and his decision to make changes

Scott Parker accepts his Burnley side “fell short” during their chastening FA Cup defeat to Preston North End – but defended his decision to change up his side.

Parker’s side never got going from the first whistle, as they suffered their first defeat in any competition since the start of November.

“It was disappointing,” Parker admitted. “We fell a little bit short today, there’s no denying that. It was a tough tie, but we just fell short in the basics.

“The foundation of this game, what was needed, we just came up a little bit short. We were second best to a lot of things.

“I thought, before their goal, the tie is where it is. It's always going to be nip and tuck. I thought we took the sting out of that a little bit. There wasn't really a big threat.

“Obviously the [first] goal comes from nowhere, it’s a great strike from a free kick. But after that we just didn't get going.

Burnley's English manager Scott Parker watches the players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale stadium in Preston, north-west England on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

“We couldn't build any sort of momentum. We couldn't build anything into the game, duels, second balls, we were just a little bit short.

“There's a certain game that they play, a man-for-man game. It is always going to look a little bit sticky, or certainly isn't going to look like the game that sometimes we want it to be, due to the fact of how they play, which is effective in certain times.”

Parker added: “For the majority of this season, we've built our game on a real foundation.

“The basics of what we do and the basics of any football match, we just didn't manage to do that. Hence why there was never any point in the game today that could give us a spark to hold onto.

“I felt like momentum would change it, then flip back the other way. But we couldn't sustain that. It’s a difficult day for us.”

Despite being just one game away from a potential FA Cup quarter-final, Parker opted to make nine changes to the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 last week.

When asked if that was a tough decision, the Clarets boss added: “No, it wasn't a difficult decision.

“You could say that at the end of the last tie against Southampton, but obviously it would get wiped away because you win the game, so no-one highlights it.

“These players, as a group and as a squad, we're together and they deserve to play in this game. We've got a quick turnaround now. We're travelling on Monday to Cardiff, which is another big game.

“I need to manage that squad and that's exactly what we did.”

Parker also admits he was “hurt” to disappoint the 5,600 Clarets fans that made the short trip to Deepdale.

He added: “While it was a big cup tie, it was also a local derby and the fans have come in their numbers today to support us. We were a little bit short.

“I thought they [the fans] were superb, considering the game and considering the dynamics. We didn't really give them anything to cling onto, but they were right behind us and no doubt disappointed.

“They will be frustrated, like we all are, including the players as well, every one of us.

“As always throughout this year, we've had a couple of bumps along this journey, this is a little bump along the road. We'll come back, work out where we can improve, what we need to do better next time and come out fighting again.”