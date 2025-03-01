Burnley player ratings vs Preston North End as 5/10s dished out after miserable display - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
Burnley endured a miserable afternoon at the office as their Lancashire rivals Preston North End dumped them out of the FA Cup.

Scott Parker’s side squandered the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by throwing in a well below-par display at Deepdale to lose 3-0.

The Clarets were second best from the first whistle to the last and can have no complaints with the end result.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Not at fault for any of the three goals, but never looked particularly convincing and some of his distribution put the backline under pressure.

1. Vaclac Hladky - 5/10

Not at fault for any of the three goals, but never looked particularly convincing and some of his distribution put the backline under pressure.

Needs to be making the most of these opportunities with Roberts having the right-back berth nailed down, but failed to take his chance.

2. Oliver Sonne - 5/10

Needs to be making the most of these opportunities with Roberts having the right-back berth nailed down, but failed to take his chance.

Burnley's backline looked susceptible in behind due to a lack of pace as they conceded more than one for the first time since August.

3. Joe Worrall - 5/10

Burnley's backline looked susceptible in behind due to a lack of pace as they conceded more than one for the first time since August.

Came out second best in a few physical duels with Preston's frontline as the Clarets conceded three goals for the first time this season.

4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10

Came out second best in a few physical duels with Preston's frontline as the Clarets conceded three goals for the first time this season.

