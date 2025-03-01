The Clarets were second best from the first whistle to the last and can have no complaints with the end result.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Vaclac Hladky - 5/10
Not at fault for any of the three goals, but never looked particularly convincing and some of his distribution put the backline under pressure. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Oliver Sonne - 5/10
Needs to be making the most of these opportunities with Roberts having the right-back berth nailed down, but failed to take his chance. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Joe Worrall - 5/10
Burnley's backline looked susceptible in behind due to a lack of pace as they conceded more than one for the first time since August. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10
Came out second best in a few physical duels with Preston's frontline as the Clarets conceded three goals for the first time this season. Photo: Carl Recine
