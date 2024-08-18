Why Anass Zaroury missed Burnley's win against Cardiff City as James Trafford illness confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley were without not one, but two players against Cardiff City that featured in their season opener against Luton Town.

The 21-year-old was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s starting XI having performed so well during the 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road on Monday night.

Anass Zaroury also featured during that game, albeit off the bench, but he was conspicuous by his absence on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Speaking after the game, Parker confirmed he too was feeling unwell.

“Both were ill, that’s the main reason why they weren’t involved,” Parker confirmed.

Trafford’s place in goal was taken by Vaclav Hladky, who enjoyed a strong debut with a clean sheet on his first Burnley outing.

Parker also handed a debut to Andreas Hountondji off the bench late on, having been an unused substitute during the season opener.

Sander Berge remains injured, although Parker did reveal before the Cardiff game that the midfielder was closing in on a return to training following his recovery from a quad injury.

On a more positive note, Johann Berg Gudmundsson made his comeback from a knock in scoring fashion, bagging Burnley’s fourth goal after replacing Vitinho off the bench.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi were all not involved at the weekend for a second game running.