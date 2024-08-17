Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's thrashing of Cardiff City in first home game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker was delighted with the way his Burnley side overcame some early teething problems to record an emphatic five-star thrashing of Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds found themselves two goals down at half time despite arguably being the better side in Burnley’s first home game of the season.

Parker made some tweaks at the interval though and his side ran in a further three goals in the second-half to come out with a resounding 5-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the Clarets rise to the top of the table with two wins from two, with an impressive nine goals scored.

“I’m absolutely delighted, all round really but with the five goals too,” Parker said.

“I came here today wanting to get a positive result so to get five goals, a clean sheet and a positive performance too.

“But look, they caused us problems, certainly early on. They got a real foothold in the game and we struggled to get a real control for a few reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“But I was very pleased with how we dealt with that issue and as the game went on we showed our dominance, having fixed things a little bit at half time.

“I know five goals have gone in, but I’m probably more pleased with the way the team dealt with the start and how we nudged and kept jabbing our way to a point where we can execute and go and win the game.”

As first home games go in the dugout, it was a dream first experience for Parker.

You sensed the feelgood factor is well and truly coming flooding back, with Parker and his men given a resounding reception as they left the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a 5-0 on debut before,” Parker added. “I’ve had a couple of 5-0s either way, a couple of 5-0 losses and 5-0 wins, but I’m absolutely ecstatic.

“To win our first home game in front of our fans, who haven’t been able to see much of us in pre-season, so for many of them this was their first glimpse of us and we’ve managed to score five goals and put in a very solid and a good performance, so I’m delighted with that.”