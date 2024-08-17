James Trafford's absence explained as Burnley name starting XI for Cardiff City test

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker has handed a debut to Vaclav Hladky for Burnley’s first home game of the season against Cardiff City.
Read More
Scott Parker on building connection with Burnley fans, Turf Moor debut and Cardi...

Despite starting against Luton Town on the opening weekend, James Trafford misses out through illness.

Hladky takes his place in goal to start his first competitive Burnley game since making the move from Ipswich Town this summer. Fellow new arrival Etienne Green moves onto the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jay Rodriguez takes Wilson Odobert’s spot on the bench following the winger’s big money move to Tottenham, as Parker makes two changes from Monday night’s 4-1 win at Luton Town.

Zeki Amdouni features on the bench alongside the returning Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has recently recovered from a knock.

Anass Zaroury, who featured off the bench against the Hatters, isn’t involved, alongside Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi.

As for Cardiff, they make two changes to the side that lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland on the opening day of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: James Trafford of Burnley kicks the ball upfield during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: James Trafford of Burnley kicks the ball upfield during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: James Trafford of Burnley kicks the ball upfield during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

TEAMS

Burnley: Hladky, Roberts, O'Shea, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Vitinho, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Foster

Subs: Green, McNally, Egan-Riley, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Hountondji, Weghorst

Cardiff: Horvath, Ng, Goutas, Chambers, O’Dowda, Ralls, Siopis, Ramsey, Willock, Meite, Kanga

Subs: Alnwick, Robertson, Bagan, Colwill, Fagan-Walcott, Tanner, Rinomhota, Ashford, Robinson

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Related topics:BurnleyCardiff CityScott ParkerLuton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.