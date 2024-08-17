James Trafford's absence explained as Burnley name starting XI for Cardiff City test
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite starting against Luton Town on the opening weekend, James Trafford misses out through illness.
Hladky takes his place in goal to start his first competitive Burnley game since making the move from Ipswich Town this summer. Fellow new arrival Etienne Green moves onto the bench.
Jay Rodriguez takes Wilson Odobert’s spot on the bench following the winger’s big money move to Tottenham, as Parker makes two changes from Monday night’s 4-1 win at Luton Town.
Zeki Amdouni features on the bench alongside the returning Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has recently recovered from a knock.
Anass Zaroury, who featured off the bench against the Hatters, isn’t involved, alongside Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi.
As for Cardiff, they make two changes to the side that lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland on the opening day of the season.
TEAMS
Burnley: Hladky, Roberts, O'Shea, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Vitinho, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Foster
Subs: Green, McNally, Egan-Riley, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Hountondji, Weghorst
Cardiff: Horvath, Ng, Goutas, Chambers, O’Dowda, Ralls, Siopis, Ramsey, Willock, Meite, Kanga
Subs: Alnwick, Robertson, Bagan, Colwill, Fagan-Walcott, Tanner, Rinomhota, Ashford, Robinson
Referee: Michael Salisbury
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.