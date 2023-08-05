Where Burnley fans think Vincent Kompany’s men will finish in the Premier League

After spending just one season outside the top flight, the Clarets are preparing to make their return to the Premier League after taking the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge.

There’s now just six days until their 2023/24 campaign gets underway when they take on reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday night.

It’s only natural for the vast majority of fanbases up and down the land to be feeling confident ahead of a new season – but it’s fair to say Burnley supporters have more cause for optimism than most given their 101-point total last time out in the second tier.

A survey of Clarets fans by the Burnley Express produced an average predicted finish of 11th place.

With well over 100 responses, predictions were wide ranging, with some suggesting 17th – Premier League survival – would be seen as a good season, while those on the more excitable on the scale even had Burnley down as finishing as high as sixth or seventh.

But the most common response was anywhere between 10th and 14th, which would still represent a fabulous first season back in the top flight were it to become reality.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Supporters of Burnley arrive at Turf Moor prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s not just Burnley fans who are predicting Kompany’s side to go well though, FourFourTwo magazine also have them down to finish in a more-than-respectable 13th.

EFL expert Don Goodman, who will have seen plenty of the Clarets last term, believes Kompany’s men are easily the best equipped side to stay up of the three clubs to be promoted from the Championship - with both Luton Town and Sheffield United widely expected to struggle.

But there has been a note of caution from a couple of elder statesmen in recent weeks, with both Graeme Souness and Harry Redknapp suggesting Burnley fans shouldn’t get too carried away.