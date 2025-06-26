When Burnley will enter the Carabao Cup as details for first round draw released

The EFL has confirmed details for the Carabao Cup first round draw.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports News from 4.20pm today as part of the EFL’s fixture release day.

The schedules for clubs in the Championship, League One and Two will be published from 12 noon.

This season, a preliminary round has been introduced into the competition due to nine Premier League teams being involved in Europe in 2025/26.

The format of the competition will be amended to introduce a four-team preliminary qualifying round, to reduce the number of clubs in round one and two in order to accommodate all Premier League European Clubs in round three.

The preliminary round will consist of the two promoted clubs from the National League (Barnet and Oldham Athletic) and the clubs finishing in 21st and 22nd place in League Two (Accrington Stanley and Newport County).

The ties will be regionalised north and south as per round one, with Accrington playing Oldham and Barnet playing Newport.

Newcastle United ended their long wait for a trophy by lifting the Carabao Cup last season (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A preliminary round was last required in the EFL Cup for the 2011/12 season due to holders Birmingham City's participation in the Europa League whilst in the Championship, and Fulham's qualification through the Fair Play league.

Burnley, meanwhile, will enter the competition at the second round stage. Their first foray in the competition will come in the week commencing August 25, sandwiched in between the home game against Sunderland and the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

If Scott Parker’s side make it through to the third round, their tie could be played in one of two weeks.

The EFL have confirmed round three ties will be split for those clubs participating in the Champions League and Europa League.

The Clarets lost at the second round stage last season, losing 2-0 away to top flight side Wolves at Molineux.

The game came after the infamous 1-0 defeat to Sunderland and days before last summer’s hectic transfer window was about to close.

