Preston North End’s FA Cup tie against Burnley could have some extra “spice” to it, according to PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Clarets return to Deepdale just two weeks on from playing out a fiery goalless draw against their Lancashire rivals in the league.

The public discourse afterwards was dominated by talk of an allegation of racism made by Burnley’s Hannibal against Milutin Osmajic.

The Montenegro player denies the claims and an FA investigation into the matters is ongoing.

Heckingbottom, who has confirmed he’s spoken one-on-one with Osmajic to get his version of events, insists his player remains “100 per cent” innocent until proven guilty.

He also expressed frustration with the way the matter was debated online after the incident, adding: “My problem with what happened and a lot of the fall out, or people's comments afterwards, were I think it belittles what is a serious incident – on both sides, in terms of allegations of what's been said and what potentially has been said.

“It's serious. I wasn't pitchside, I wasn't down there afterwards but saw Scott's [Parker] interview afterwards. I thought he spoke really well in front of some poor questioning, in my opinion.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Preston North End FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on February 22, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

“And he spoke about how important the situation was, but he also kept it there. A lot of people have them agendas, people not understanding the situation. If they want to do that they can, but it's a game of football for us now. That situation has been and gone.

“People are dealing with it and it needs to be dealt with but for this game, it's a different game, an FA Cup game. If it does add a bit of spice to the atmosphere I welcome that, totally. But that's all it should add, so we'll look forward to see what atmosphere that brings.”

Speaking earlier today, Burnley boss Scott Parker admitted he was weighing up whether to take Hannibal out of the firing line for this Saturday’s fifth round tie to protect him.