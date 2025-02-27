Burnley injury state of play ahead of Preston North End FA Cup tie as Scott Parker confirms blow

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST

Bashir Humphreys is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, dealing a big blow to Burnley’s league and cup ambitions.
The defender has been a regular performer for the Clarets this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was missing from Burnley’s squad though last Friday for the 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, with manager Scott Parker revealing Humphreys had injured his quad in training.

Providing a fresh update ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End, Parker said he suspects Humphreys will be absent for “some time”.

“He'll be missing for a little bit,” he said.

"I don't know the timescales at this present moment in time, but it's one that we’re a little bit disappointed with, picking it up in training.

"We'll monitor that over the next days, but my suspicions are that he'll probably miss some time.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
While the Clarets have Lucas Pires to bring in at left-back, there’s no doubt this is a major blow for the Clarets.

“It's a big blow,” Parker agreed. “Bash has been brilliant for us.

“Coming into a new club, he’s done really, really well, so it's a big blow for us.

"But in elite sport and professional sport, these things happen and we'll adapt now.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are all expected to remain sidelined as the Clarets head to Deepdale for the second time in three weeks.

Both of the league games between the Lancashire rivals have ended 0-0 this season.

