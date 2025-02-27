Burnley injury state of play ahead of Preston North End FA Cup tie as Scott Parker confirms blow
The defender has been a regular performer for the Clarets this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions.
The 21-year-old was missing from Burnley’s squad though last Friday for the 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, with manager Scott Parker revealing Humphreys had injured his quad in training.
Providing a fresh update ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End, Parker said he suspects Humphreys will be absent for “some time”.
“He'll be missing for a little bit,” he said.
"I don't know the timescales at this present moment in time, but it's one that we’re a little bit disappointed with, picking it up in training.
"We'll monitor that over the next days, but my suspicions are that he'll probably miss some time.”
While the Clarets have Lucas Pires to bring in at left-back, there’s no doubt this is a major blow for the Clarets.
“It's a big blow,” Parker agreed. “Bash has been brilliant for us.
“Coming into a new club, he’s done really, really well, so it's a big blow for us.
"But in elite sport and professional sport, these things happen and we'll adapt now.”
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are all expected to remain sidelined as the Clarets head to Deepdale for the second time in three weeks.
Both of the league games between the Lancashire rivals have ended 0-0 this season.
