Scott Parker highlights one moment that sums up Burnley's pride in clean sheet streak
With the game still hanging in the balance, the Frenchman produced a crucial last-ditch block during Friday night’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
It helped the Clarets on their way to a 12th consecutive clean sheet and their 25th of the season.
Parker continues to be amazed by Burnley’s remarkable defensive numbers, highlighting the Esteve moment as a clear source of pride.
“I suppose in certain moments it has surprised me,” he said.
“I think that if there's one thing that stands out in my head tonight, it's not just the four goals that we score, it's Maxime Esteve blocking a shot on a goal line and celebrating like he scored a goal.
“I've said it many a time, there are habits and there are traits in this team that are badges on our chest at this moment in time and it's something that we're immensely proud of - and not just the back line or not just the keeper. As a group, players coming in, wingers defending, just every single one of this group, there's just traits and habits.
“We were under stress [on Friday], no denying it. Sheffield Wednesday came here, we had to be resolute, we had to stand up as men, we had to protect our goal in certain moments and even in the second-half, we came under pressure, but Conor Roberts is making blocks, Traff [James Trafford] is pulling off saves.
“Like always, it puts you in good stead to win football matches.”