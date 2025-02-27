Burnley weighing up Hannibal selection dilemma for Preston North End FA Cup tie
The midfielder returns to Deepdale just two weeks on from the 0-0 draw in the league, where he alleged he was racially abused by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic.
Osmajic has disputed those claims and an FA investigation is ongoing.
When asked if the situation could affect proceedings, Parker said: “I hope not.
“I understand the allegation and the seriousness of it. I suppose me sitting in my position, I'm very conscious, first and foremost, of just Hannibal the player. That's my main focus and has been my main focus since the incident took place.
“He's in a great place though, he wants to play. Obviously I'm not going to discuss whether Hannibal plays or not. But the facts are, over the next 24 hours, I'll make the correct decision which I think is right in the best interest for Hannibal and the best interest for us as well.”
While Parker is conscious of protecting his player, he also suggested it would be unfair for Hannibal to be the one taken out of the firing line.
“It’s something that I need to think long and hard about, because you're exactly right. There's two phases to this,” the Clarets boss added.
“There's one, which is fundamentally I want to protect Hannibal and I don't want to put him into a situation.
“But on the flip side of that is why should he miss out? That's a decision that I'll have to make and get to.
“I'll make the best decision that I feel is right for Hannibal while also explaining the situations that may arise and seeing where he's comfortable.
“Now it's too early, but tomorrow morning and leading into the game, I'll have those conversations.
“I'll give him an understanding. If that was the decision, I'll give him an understanding of how things may look for him and put him in the best frame for him to go and play a game of football.”
