Burnley weighing up Hannibal selection dilemma for Preston North End FA Cup tie

Scott Parker has admitted he’s having to weigh up whether to take Hannibal out of his Burnley side for this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Preston North End.

The midfielder returns to Deepdale just two weeks on from the 0-0 draw in the league, where he alleged he was racially abused by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic.

Osmajic has disputed those claims and an FA investigation is ongoing.

When asked if the situation could affect proceedings, Parker said: “I hope not.

“I understand the allegation and the seriousness of it. I suppose me sitting in my position, I'm very conscious, first and foremost, of just Hannibal the player. That's my main focus and has been my main focus since the incident took place.

“He's in a great place though, he wants to play. Obviously I'm not going to discuss whether Hannibal plays or not. But the facts are, over the next 24 hours, I'll make the correct decision which I think is right in the best interest for Hannibal and the best interest for us as well.”

While Parker is conscious of protecting his player, he also suggested it would be unfair for Hannibal to be the one taken out of the firing line.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley and Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley react towards Andrew Hughes and Freddie Woodman of Preston North End after an incident between Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England.

“It’s something that I need to think long and hard about, because you're exactly right. There's two phases to this,” the Clarets boss added.

“There's one, which is fundamentally I want to protect Hannibal and I don't want to put him into a situation.

“But on the flip side of that is why should he miss out? That's a decision that I'll have to make and get to.

“I'll make the best decision that I feel is right for Hannibal while also explaining the situations that may arise and seeing where he's comfortable.

“Now it's too early, but tomorrow morning and leading into the game, I'll have those conversations.

“I'll give him an understanding. If that was the decision, I'll give him an understanding of how things may look for him and put him in the best frame for him to go and play a game of football.”