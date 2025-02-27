Italy boss drops Luca Koleosho hint despite Burnley winger's struggle for game time

It’s fair to say Luca Koleosho hasn’t enjoyed the season he might have expected to for Burnley this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the winger has made 26 appearances in total, his performances haven’t quite matched what we witnessed in the Premier League last season before he suffered a serious knee injury midway through the campaign.

While Koleosho has also spent a couple of weeks on the sidelines in recent weeks with a knock, he hasn’t started a league game for the Clarets since New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this moment in time, he also finds himself down the pecking order behind Jaidon Anthony, Manuel Benson, Marcus Edwards and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Still only 20, there can be no doubting Koleosho’s potential – so much so he’s already caught the attention of Italy boss Luciano Spalletti.

Koleosho is eligible to represent the Azzurri at international level, as well as Canada and USA – but he’s yet to make his senior bow.

He was capped by the US at Under-15 level but since then he’s been part of Italy’s young age groups, from the Under-19s to Under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Koleosho is on the radar of Italy boss Luciano Spalletti, inset.

It now appears he’s under consideration for the senior side, with ex-Napoli boss Spalletti suggesting he’s someone he’s considering for a call-up.

He told TuttoSport: “[Federico] Chiesa could be one but he needs to play, to be more consistent – and in the Premier League he has played too little.

“I look for someone who makes you take a little extra leap against opponents who close in the area, I need people in one-on-one situations. Koleosho is someone like that, he has grit.”