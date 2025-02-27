Italy boss drops Luca Koleosho hint despite Burnley winger's struggle for game time
While the winger has made 26 appearances in total, his performances haven’t quite matched what we witnessed in the Premier League last season before he suffered a serious knee injury midway through the campaign.
While Koleosho has also spent a couple of weeks on the sidelines in recent weeks with a knock, he hasn’t started a league game for the Clarets since New Year’s Day.
At this moment in time, he also finds himself down the pecking order behind Jaidon Anthony, Manuel Benson, Marcus Edwards and Jeremy Sarmiento.
Still only 20, there can be no doubting Koleosho’s potential – so much so he’s already caught the attention of Italy boss Luciano Spalletti.
Koleosho is eligible to represent the Azzurri at international level, as well as Canada and USA – but he’s yet to make his senior bow.
He was capped by the US at Under-15 level but since then he’s been part of Italy’s young age groups, from the Under-19s to Under-21s.
It now appears he’s under consideration for the senior side, with ex-Napoli boss Spalletti suggesting he’s someone he’s considering for a call-up.
He told TuttoSport: “[Federico] Chiesa could be one but he needs to play, to be more consistent – and in the Premier League he has played too little.
“I look for someone who makes you take a little extra leap against opponents who close in the area, I need people in one-on-one situations. Koleosho is someone like that, he has grit.”
