The key statistic Burnley need to improve in Leeds and Sheff Utd promotion battle

Burnley’s bid to return to the Premier League is being built on solid foundations.

Much has been made of the Clarets’ remarkable defensive record as in-form goalkeeper James Trafford and his backline continue to set records across the Championship and take shareholder JJ Watt a step closer to paying out on a bet made with Scott Parker’s number one stopper. Back in December, the former NFL star joked with Trafford he would come out of retirement if the England Under-21 international did not concede another goal for the rest of the season.

Although initially made as a joke, the ‘bet’ seems to have inspired Trafford and his defenders as they have not conceded in their last 13 league games and are yet to concede a goal against Championship opposition since the turn of the year. As it stands ahead of next Tuesday night’s visit to second tier rivals Cardiff City, Burnley have conceded just nine goals in 34 games and that makes them the most defensively solid side across the Championship. Indeed, no other side even comes close to matching that defensive record, with leaders Leeds United sitting in a distant second place after conceding 21 goals in their 34 league games.

But what about the other end of the pitch? Unsurprisingly, given the firepower at their disposal, Leeds are the most prolific side in the Championship with a remarkable 71 goals in 34 games and that puts them well clear of Parker’s Clarets, who have scored 43 league goals this season. Despite sitting in third place in the table, Burnley’s goalscoring tally is bettered by seven other clubs in the division, with thirteenth placed Sheffield Wednesday the lowest ranked of those sides.

Assessing attacking output in modern day football has fallen largely on one key statistic - expected goals or, more commonly, xG. With a whole host of intriguing home games lying in wait for Scott Parker and his promotion-chasing side, improving their impact in the final third and created more chances could well define just how successful their bid for automatic promotion is.

But how does Burnley’s xG compare to their rivals across the second tier?

How does Burnley’s xG at home compare to their Championship rivals?

Leeds United - 2.01 Coventry City - 1.81 Sunderland - 1.63 Queens Park Rangers - 1.62 West Bromwich Albion - 1.56 Bristol City - 1.55 Cardiff City - 1.55 Sheffield United - 1.54 Portsmouth - 1.53 Sheffield Wednesday - 1.51 Middlesbrough - 1.50 Luton Town - 1.47 Burnley - 1.44 Swansea City - 1.41 Hull City - 1.40 Watford - 1.39 Plymouth Argyle - 1.36 Derby County - 1.36 Blackburn Rovers - 1.35 Millwall - 1.35 Preston North End - 1.26 Stoke City - 1.25 Oxford United - 1.24