Scott Parker’s men are just 90 minutes away from reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Lancashire rivals Preston North End stand in their way of a spot in the last eight of the competition.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Deepdale in the league a couple of weeks ago, but this time the Clarets will be hoping to go one better.

They might be without Bashir Humphreys, who missed Friday night’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a quad injury. Enock Agyei, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all fit but were not involved in Burnley’s match day squad at Turf Moor.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Mads Frokjaer (Preston) - doubt The Dane was missing for PNE at Coventry at the weekend after picking up a knock during the recent game against Millwall. Likely to be out for a week or two.

Duane Holmes (Preston) - out Holmes is facing an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a fractured fibula during the recent win at Norwich.

Jordan Storey (Preston) - out The centre-back is expected to remain sidelined until April after suffering an ankle injury against Blackburn.