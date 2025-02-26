Scott Parker’s men are just 90 minutes away from reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Lancashire rivals Preston North End stand in their way of a spot in the last eight of the competition.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Deepdale in the league a couple of weeks ago, but this time the Clarets will be hoping to go one better.
They might be without Bashir Humphreys, who missed Friday night’s 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a quad injury. Enock Agyei, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all fit but were not involved in Burnley’s match day squad at Turf Moor.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.