Tottenham v Burnley team news: 7 to miss out through injury and 7 fitness doubts

There are question marks over the fitness and availability of a number of players heading into Burnley’s season opener against Tottenham this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men kick-off the season at his old stomping ground on Saturday as the Clarets look to defy the odds and avoid another Premier League relegation.

While they’re at different stages of fitness, Burnley’s most recent signings – Martin Dubravka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja – are all available for selection.

That’s according to Parker, who was able to provide an update on some of Burnley’s injured players during his first press conference of the season earlier today.

Here’s a look at the team news for both sides:

TOTTENHAM

Yves Bissouma – Doubt

Burnley boss Scott Parker has provided updates on the fitness of Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming, among others. Pictures: Getty Images

The midfielder was left out of Spurs’ Super Cup clash against PSG on Wednesday night due to disciplinary issues.

Radu Dragusin - Out

Dragusin suffered a ruptured ACL back in the winter and he’s unlikely to play until late Autumn to early winter.

Dejan Kulusevski - Out

Remains sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on his knee back in May.

Bryan Gil - Out

Gil remains out with a long-term knee injury and it’s unclear when he will return.

Manor Solomon - Doubt

Solomon has been dealing with a knee injury and he wasn’t ready to return for the PSG game, so is likely to remain a doubt for this one.

Kota Takai - Doubt

Takai has been struggling with a foot injury. Frank said in late July: “Kota got a plantar fascia injury, unfortunately, we don’t know the scale of it - weeks!” Takai also missed the PSG game and will remain a doubt.

James Maddison - Out

Maddison is now likely to miss much of the season after suffering a ruptured ACL in pre-season that requires surgery.

Destiny Udogie – Doubt

The left-back is making his way back from a knee injury he picked up in pre-season. While he’s getting closer to a return from full training, he’s not expected to be ready for this weekend.

BURNLEY

Zeki Amdouni – Out

The forward was forced to undergo surgery during the summer after suffering a cruciate ligament tear. Expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Jordan Beyer – Out

The defender has suffered a small setback in his long road back from injury, having not played since December 2023. Likely to be out for a few weeks.

Zian Flemming – Doubt

The Dutchman played during Burnley’s behind-closed-doors game against Man City last week, after missing some of pre-season with a knock. But unlikely to be rushed back.

Bashir Humphreys – Out

The Clarets are having to tread carefully with Humphreys, who hasn’t played since suffering a quad injury back in February. Suffered a setback earlier this summer.

Connor Roberts – Doubt

The Welshman has been nursing a knock for much of the summer and wasn’t involved against Lazio last weekend, but he’s back training.

Axel Tuanzebe – Doubt

The summer signing wasn’t involved against Lazio last week, but Scott Parker has confirmed the defender is back in training.

