Scott Parker on Burnley's 'game specific' tactical approach ahead of Tottenham opener

Scott Parker has reiterated his stance that Burnley’s tactical approach in the Premier League will be “game specific”.

It comes after the Clarets lined up in a back three for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Lazio, as they also did during one of the earlier friendlies at Shrewsbury Town.

Parker has also utilised a back four, last season’s preferred formation, during the friendlies at Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

The back three, or five out of possession, worked well against Lazio, despite the narrow 1-0 defeat. The Clarets looked comfortable off the ball while they were fluid during their build-up play.

Heading into Saturday’s season opener at Tottenham, Parker continues to play his cards close to his chest – having previously confirmed the Clarets will be a lot more adaptable this coming season.

“I was pleased with it [the back three],” he told the Burnley Express. “We've mixed it up this summer, trying to give ourselves options.

“Obviously there’s the formation we used against Lazio, we've also gone with a back four against some teams as well, so it will come down to game specific, how I see best against certain teams. But against Lazio, I thought it worked really well for us.”

Scott Parker's Burnley side start their season away to Tottenham this weekend (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The last six weeks of pre-season work is now over and done with for Burnley, who make their top flight return with a challenging first game away to Spurs.

Parker though is champing at the bit to get started, while understanding the obvious challenge that lies ahead.

“I’m excited and looking forward to it now,” he added.

“We've worked hard over the last five, six weeks now and now we're in the final week of the season starting, so we're looking forward to it.

“I think we all understand and we have some humility about us and know the challenge we face this year.

“But we’ve worked really hard over the course of this summer to have an understanding of what we're going to need to be and how we're going to need to go about our work. I think we're in a good place.”

