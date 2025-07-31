'Change things up': Burnley boss Scott Parker addresses talk of switch to a back three

Scott Parker has suggested Burnley will have to be a lot more adaptable in the Premier League this coming season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets deployed a back four for the vast majority of their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship last season.

There was no real need to change approach from game-to-game, with Parker’s side controlling most matches on their way to their remarkable 100-point finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But back in the top flight, Parker knows it will be a different story, with the Clarets likely to be the side defending in the majority of games.

It’s been mooted for much of the summer that Burnley may look to switch to a back three (or five) this coming season in the top flight.

At Huddersfield Town on Saturday, however, Parker’s side lined up with a back four as part of their friendly double header. At Shrewsbury Town though it looked to be a back five of Oliver Sonne, Axel Tuanzebe, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix and Lucas Pires.

After the Huddersfield game, the Burnley Express asked Parker whether a switch to three at the back was something he was considering for the coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker applauds the travelling Burnley fans following Saturday's friendly against Huddersfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We'll look to do this in pre-season, we'll look to try and bring many different scenarios where we can be really flexible in how we play this year,” he responded.

“Last year, we were predominantly one structure. I think probably this year, we'll look to try and change things up.

“It gives us plenty of options in a back four or a back three and how we go about that really. So pre-season is a good time for us to look at different things.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker addresses Burnley absences during friendly double header and Zeki Amdouni injury blow